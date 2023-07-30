Viral video shows Cardi B throwing microphone at fan who drenched her with drink during concert

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Cardi B arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

A concertgoer threw their drink at rapper Cardi B during a show in Las Vegas, and she retaliated by throwing her microphone, according to multiple reports.

The video showing the incident has gone viral on social media. It happened during her concert at Drai’s Beachclub.

In the video obtained by CNN, Cardi B was seen walking up toward the front of the stage to perform one of her hit songs, “Bodak Yellow,” when a fan threw their drink at her.

She was dressed in an orange outfit and got drenched from the drink.

Then, Cardi angrily hurled the microphone back at the fan, the video shows.

After the exchange, her security team intervened and removed the fan from the concert, according to USA Today.

Cardi B is one of multiple singers in recent months who have had encounters with fans.

In June, singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cellphone that one of her fans threw during her concert in New York City, according to a report from The Associated Press.

She was taken to the hospital and had injuries to her face, the AP reports. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey, was arrested for the assault.