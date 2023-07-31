Texas Alzheimer’s patient calls new treatment life-changing

SAN ANTONIO – These past few years are being called a major tipping point in Alzheimer’s research.

A second treatment has now been approved that targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer’s, not just the symptoms.

Then last week, data was released about a potential third drug.

“I want to spread the news,” said Alzheimer’s patient Gail Youngdale.

Gail lives in Dallas where she has access to the most recently approved treatment called lecanemab, with the brand name Leqembi.

Gail’s mother died from Alzheimer’s disease. Then years later, she herself began forgetting names and losing memories.

“My children were telling me, ‘You’re doing some of the same things that grandmother did,’ and that disturbed me,” Gail said.

“We realized as a family that mom was showing some of those symptoms too, but very early,” said Gail’s daughter, Terri Youngdale.

Terri said it was early enough for her mom to enroll in a clinical trial for a new Alzheimer’s drug.

After Gail’s diagnosis in 2018, they found the Kerwin Medical Center, which runs clinical trials to find treatments for Alzheimer’s.

The trial Gail joined was global and she began the treatment about two years ago.

“I’m doing this for the people of the world, not just me, not just my family,” she said.

Gail is proud to be part of a trial that helped the FDA approve Leqembi.

“All of the sudden, Alzheimer’s is a manageable disease. That’s amazing!” Teri said.

“It is amazing, but I have to say it’s not a quick fix. It’s not a cure either,” Gail said.

For two years, Gail has done the infusions along with MRIs, PET scans, blood tests and other assessments.

“You don’t just go to the pharmacy and get it and go home and take the medicine. You have to be tested,” Gail explained.

When asked if all that was worth it, she said, “Absolutely, it was worth it. It didn’t hurt me a bit.”

Gail explained that without Leqembi, she would not have been able to speak with KSAT for the interview. She said she owes her current ability to the medication.

“Medicare and Medicaid have agreed to cover the drug once it’s available to distribute,” Gail said.

Greg Sciuto is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas, and said the current pace of research is astounding.

“I started with the Alzheimer’s Association in 2015, and back then, treatment that actually impacted the underlying biology of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease was science fiction. This is the most that’s been done in the hundred-plus years we’ve known about this disease after it was first identified in 1906,” Sciuto said.

He said the three new Alzheimer’s drugs are all infusions that clear out plaque that builds up in the brain, causing dementia.

- The first treatment called Aduhelm was FDA-approved three years ago, reducing cognitive decline by 15%.

- Leqembi was approved this year, reducing the decline by 27%.

- Last week at an international conference, data was released about Donanemab, a treatment currently in clinical trials, showing up to a 35% reduction.

“The thing that all three have in common is they’re most effective in the earliest stages of dementia,” Sciuto said.

That is why Gail got involved as soon as possible, and with Leqembi, she’s seeing astounding improvement.

“My mind is a lot more clear than it used to be, and I sleep well, and eat well,” Gail said.

She even started taking up old interests that she’d let go of years ago.

“There’s a needlepoint pattern out that I haven’t seen in a long time!” Terri said with a huge smile. “And her crochet again.”

“If I have some music, I could play the piano. I gave all my music away,” Gail said.

She has renewed hobbies, renewed hope and a mission to break a century-old stigma.

“She sees it as her strength, whereas many people with Alzheimer’s or dementia see it as their weakness,” Terri said.

“I’m not ashamed of it. It’s just something that happened,” Gail said.

It’s something happening to millions who now have more treatment options than ever before.

If you or a loved one is starting to see signs of dementia, it may be time to see a doctor.

The Alzheimer’s Association is there to help and support you and find resources.

Call (210) 822-6449 or head to its website.