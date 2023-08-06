Photos: Spurs players hand out school supplies to families at second annual Back to School Bash

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie and San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley pass out book bags to children during the back-to-school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment hosted students, parents and teachers at its Back to School Bash on Saturday.

Photos from the Spurs show players Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, Charles Bassey and Malaki Branham attending the event and handing out free school supplies at the AT&T Center.

K-12 students also received free resources and services, like vaccines, vision checks, dental screenings and haircuts.

“Access to proper resources for families is pivotal to fostering meaningful learning and teaching spaces,” said Dr. Kara Allen, chief impact officer for SS&E.

“We are honored to unite our community and partners in this way and to extend support to local students, caregivers and teachers who we hope will soon embark on the start of the new school year both confident and prepared to grow together,” Allen said.

See images from the event below:

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie and San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley greet families as they pass out free school supplies during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

The arena bowl is shown during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham and San Antonio Spurs forward Charles Bassey pass out free school supplies to children during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

A young girl receives free school supplies during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

Children receive free haircuts during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

A young child plays video games in the Alienware truck during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

A child receives free school supplies during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham poses for a selfie with a teacher during the back to school event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)