Photos: Spurs players hand out school supplies to families at second annual Back to School Bash

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment hosted students, parents and teachers at its Back to School Bash on Saturday.
Photos from the Spurs show players Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, Charles Bassey and Malaki Branham attending the event and handing out free school supplies at the AT&T Center.
K-12 students also received free resources and services, like vaccines, vision checks, dental screenings and haircuts.
“Access to proper resources for families is pivotal to fostering meaningful learning and teaching spaces,” said Dr. Kara Allen, chief impact officer for SS&E.
“We are honored to unite our community and partners in this way and to extend support to local students, caregivers and teachers who we hope will soon embark on the start of the new school year both confident and prepared to grow together,” Allen said.
Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.