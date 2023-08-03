83º
San Antonio Spurs to hold a major partnership announcement

Watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. Thursday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are set to hold a major partnership announcement on Thursday.

The press conference, which will be held at 11 a.m. at the AT&T Center, comes as the team and Frost Bank are reportedly finalizing a deal for naming rights for the East Side arena.

Peter J. Holt, the managing partner for Spurs Sports and Entertainment; RC Buford, the CEO for Spurs Sports and Entertainment; and VIP guests will be at the announcement.

Watch the press conference live on KSAT.com and KSAT’s YouTube channel. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs have been seeking a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T decided not to renew its deal.

The arena was previously named the SBC Center when it opened in October 2002.

