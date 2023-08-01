What should the Spurs call their arena under new naming rights deal with Frost Bank?

The home of the San Antonio Spurs, the AT&T Center may soon be renamed.

SAN ANTONIO – Frost Bank and the San Antonio Spurs are finalizing a deal for naming rights to the team’s East Side arena, as reported first by KSAT’s RJ Marquez on Monday afternoon.

While details are still being finalized, according to Marquez’s source, an official announcement could come this week.

Before that happens, we want to know what names you think would fit best for the Silver and Black’s home court.

Let us know by choosing your favorite in the poll below. Have something else in mind? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the story.

The Spurs have been seeking a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T decided not to renew its deal.

The apparent deal comes at a time of resurgence for the Silver and Black, who just landed one of the top NBA prospects of all time in Victor Wembanyama.

Frost Bank was established in 1868 in San Antonio and is one of the 50 largest banks in the United States, with $48.6 billion in assets, according to the company’s website.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal, did not indicate how long the naming rights agreement between Frost Bank and the Spurs would last. AT&T had originally signed a 20-year agreement with the Spurs.

The arena was previously named the SBC Center when it opened in October 2002.

