Gregg Popovich signs five-year contract extension with Spurs

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has officially signed on for five more years with the team.

Details of the five-year contract were not released on Saturday, as part of the team’s policy, but Popovich will remain head coach and president of basketball operations.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Popovich’s new deal is worth $80 million, making Popovich the highest-paid head coach in the NBA.

Wojnarowski also reported that as Spurs’ President of Basketball Operations, it is “possible his new deal allows him to earn out the contract even if he doesn’t coach the full five years of the deal.”

Popovich’s decision to extend his contract comes not long after the San Antonio Spurs landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and drafted French phenom and generational player Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama made his official NBA Summer League debut on the court on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Popovich, 74, is the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach. He took over as coach of the Spurs in December 1996, and has won 1,366 games and five NBA championships.

He will also enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

