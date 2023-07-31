Source: Spurs to sign new arena naming rights deal with Frost Bank

SAN ANTONIO – The search for a new naming rights sponsor for the AT&T Center has apparently reached a conclusion.

A source tells KSAT that San Antonio-based Frost Bank will take over the naming rights for the home of the San Antonio Spurs, with an official announcement being made as early as this week. Details were still being finalized, the source said.

The Spurs have been seeking a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T decided not to renew its deal.

The apparent deal comes at a time of resurgence for the Silver and Black, who just landed one of the top NBA prospects of all time in Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have not released a comment or statement on the reported naming rights deal with Frost Bank.

KSAT also reached out to Frost Bank for comment. They released a statement that read in part:

“It is Frost’s policy not to comment on rumors or speculation. Frost has a long-standing relationship with the Spurs. We were the bank that helped bring the former Dallas Chaparrals to San Antonio, and we have been proud supporters of the Spurs ever since.”

Frost Bank was established in 1868 in San Antonio and is one of the 50 largest banks in the United States, with $48.6 billion in assets, according to the company’s website.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal, did not indicate how long the naming rights agreement between Frost Bank and the Spurs would last. AT&T had originally signed a 20-year agreement with the Spurs.

The arena was previously named the SBC Center when it opened in October 2002.

Find more Spurs news from KSAT