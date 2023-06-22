The incredible stats on Victor Wembanyama — from his wingspan, to his shoe and hand size

SAN ANTONIO – He’s been described as a “phenom” and a “unicorn.” LeBron James even called him an “alien.” Everyone is talking about Victor Wembanyama and when you see some of his stats, it’s easy to see why.

Though an 18-foot likeness erected in San Antonio this week might be an exaggeration, his actual measurements are very impressive.

Age: 19

Height: Somewhere between 7′3″ and 7′5″

Weight: 209-229

Wingspan: Nearly 8 feet

Shoe size: 20.5

Age

He’s young. He’s currently 19 but he’s been playing basketball professionally in France since he was 15.

Height

He’s tall. He’s not Manute Bol tall, but he’s taller than Shaq. His height is somewhere between 7′3″ and 7′5″ — depending on who you ask.

The NBA draft guide lists him as 7′4″.

If you ask Wembanyama, he’s 7′3″.

Under intense grilling from an elementary school student, Victor Wembanyama says he’s 7’3” pic.twitter.com/35Vn83yGg7 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 21, 2023

He said the same in an ESPN interview quoted in a Sports Illustrated article.

“In France we measure [barefoot],” Wembanyama said. “I’m 7-3 [barefoot]. I’ve never actually measured myself with shoes on, but it’s got to be like 7-4 or 7-5, I guess.”

Surprisingly, there have been more than a dozen NBA players that are taller than Wemby, but however you measure him, he’s very, very tall. (Just look how tiny Robin Roberts looks next to him.)

And, it’s entirely possible that he’s not done growing.

Weight

Here’s another statistic that varies wildly. The internet will tell you his weight is anywhere between 209-229.

Who cares, really? Well, some have said he needs to bulk up to play in the NBA.

When Robin Roberts asked him about that, he laughed it off.

“Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up,” he said.

Wingspan

That wingspan! Yes, you read that right. It’s been reported that Wemby has a wingspan of nearly eight feet. He can nearly grab the rim — 10 feet high — without even jumping.

Guinness World Records lists the widest arm span of any living human as 8 feet, 2.5 inches.

Shoe Size

He’s got huge feet, obviously. Anyone that tall needs big feet to support them. It’s been reported that his shoe size is 20.5.

Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama wears a size 20.5! 🤯 (via @NBAKicks) pic.twitter.com/jk4d2i8BtV — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 6, 2022

Hand Size

We don’t have his exact hand measurements, but needless to say, his hands are huge.

Just check out this video of him “palming” a basketball with two fingers:

While impressive, physical stats don’t mean much if he can’t back it up with his play.

And that’s where Wembanyama is really impressive.

His style of play is unlike any in the NBA. Some even say he plays like he was created in a video game — with the height of a center, but the agility and perimeter-shooting skills of a guard.

You can see why San Antonio Spurs fans are excited about seeing him in Silver and Black.

You can watch the NBA Draft on KSAT (ABC) from 7-11 p.m. The Spurs are hosting an official NBA Draft watch party at the AT&T Center and there are other watch parties around town at pubs, bars and restaurants.