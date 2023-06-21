Everything you need to know about Spurs official draft night watch party, new merchandise

SAN ANTONIO – The day San Antonio Spurs fans have been waiting for is here.

While the Spurs can not officially say what player they will choose with the No. 1 draft pick, all signs point to French phenom and generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

This is the third time in franchise history that the Spurs have selected first in the NBA Draft. The previous two selections turned out to be Hall of Famers, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. The Spurs hope this selection will bring the franchise another extended championship chase.

To celebrate draft night, the Spurs are hosting an official watch party at the AT&T Center. Fans are invited to watch the 2023 NBA Draft live from within the arena.

Tickets are free and required for entry but do not guarantee access. Entry into the arena will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still tickets available at Spurs.com/draft.

Season ticket members received a special invitation that includes early access to the arena. Season ticket deposits are being accepted now on Spurs.com.

The official Spurs draft watch party will stream live coverage inside the arena until 9:30 p.m. The official afterparty kicks off at 8:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club where fans can enjoy live music from E7 Band and continue to watch the draft broadcast until the Spurs make the 33rd overall pick.

Reminder about the draft watch party: Fans in line to enter are encouraged to keep Bexar County’s excessive heat warnings in mind and are encouraged to stay hydrated and use sun protection.

Watch Party Details

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the draft broadcast beginning at 6:30 p.m.

While tickets are required for entry, they are limited and do not guarantee entry

Parking is free and will open at 3:30 p.m.

Party includes tunes by Spurs game favorite DJ Quake, appearances by the Coyote, photo ops, games, prizes, giveaways and more

Open to fans of all ages

Tickets are non-transferrable, and the billing address must be from the San Antonio/Austin region for the order to be successful. P.O. Box billing addresses are not accepted

Draft night merchandise details

Spurs Fan Shop will be open with a number of new merchandise items starting at 5:30 p.m.

Draft watch party ticket is needed to enter the AT&T Center and access the Fan Shop on draft night

There will not be a separate entrance line for the Spurs Fan Shop

Official Draft Collection merchandise will be available all day on Thursday.

Regular business hours for the Spurs Fan Shop are from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Draft pick specific jerseys will become available in store and online once the picks are officially made

Regular fan shop hours resume on Friday at 10 a.m. with all new draft merchandise available, including player specific merchandise

Main fan shop and the balcony fan shop in section 224 will be open

Spurs draft night merchandise currently available on the team’s official website can be found here.

