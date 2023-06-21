How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on TV; Here’s the Draft order

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press event ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on June 21, 2023. A new era for basketball gets under way on June 22, when Wembanyama is set to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the NBA Draft. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s a good chance that most die-hard San Antonio Spurs fans know exactly what they’ll be doing on Thursday night — they’ll be watching the 2023 NBA Draft.

If you’re still making plans, here’s everything you need to know about the Draft and how to watch it.

The Draft will be broadcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Spurs have the first draft pick and officially go on the clock at 7 p.m.

It’s the third time in franchise history that the Spurs will select first in the NBA Draft. The previous two selections turned out to be Hall of Famers, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

The team has already said this year, they’re going to choose Victor Wembanyama — one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.

It’s hard to avoid Wemby news in recent months, but if you need a crash course on what makes this 19-year-old basketball phenom so special, you can click on the stories below:

How to watch the NBA Draft

Spurs fans love to celebrate together, so, of course, there are watch parties around town at pubs, bars and restaurants.

The Spurs are hosting an official NBA Draft watch party at the AT&T Center. Seating will be based on first-come, first-served and fans must have a ticket from Spurs.com/draft.

But, if you’d rather watch from the comfort of your home, you can do that, too.

KSAT will have Draft coverage throughout Thursday’s newscasts.

You can watch a pre-Draft special on KSAT starting at 6:30 p.m. Then, the NBA Draft will air on KSAT (ABC) from 7-11 p.m.

Again, the Spurs have the first draft-pick, so if you tune in late, you might miss it.

Here is the complete 2023 draft order of selection according to the NBA:

First Round: Picks 1-14

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

First Round: Picks 15-30

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round: Picks 31-58

(To watch the second round you will need ESPN or ESPN+.)

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee