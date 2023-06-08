Spurs to hold NBA Draft watch party at AT&T Center

FILE - Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama plays against the NBA G League Ignite in an exhibition basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Wembanyama is set to go No. 1 in the NBA draft to the San Antonio Spurs.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SAN ANTONIO – With the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs select...

The San Antonio Spurs on Thursday announced that they are holding an official team NBA Draft party, which will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the AT&T Center.

Parking is free and will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the arena open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free and now available. Click here for more information. Entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis, until capacity is reached.

A press release said fans of all ages are invited to watch the draft live from inside the arena as the Spurs make their first number one overall draft selection in 26 years. The last time they had the number one pick, they selected Tim Duncan.

The team this time is expected to take Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 phenom who is currently one of the most talked-about players in the world and one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.

Fans react to Spurs winning NBA Draft Lottery

Spurs officials said they have seen 10 times the amount of normal web traffic and Spurs app downloads since the results of the lottery. The staff has also been busy answering hundreds of questions, calls and requests as the interest in season tickets has soared.

The watch party will stream live coverage of the draft from ESPN and the party includes music by Spurs game favorite DJ Quake, appearances by the Coyote, photo ops, games, prizes, giveaways and more.

The official afterparty will kick off starting at 8:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club, where fans can enjoy live music from E7 Band and continue to watch the draft broadcast until the Spurs make the 33rd overall selection.

The Spurs Fan Shop will also be open with a number of new merchandise items, the team said.

A watch party is also scheduled in Austin for fans at the Armadillo Den, located in the 10100 block of Menchaca Road. Doors open there at 5:30 p.m.

