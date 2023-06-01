Victor Wembanyama might make NBA Summer League debut with Spurs in California

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Wembymania is coming to America.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is widely considered the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs own the first selection and are expected to select Wembanyama in the June 22 draft.

After the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, the 19-year-old said he’s excited to go to Texas and help the Spurs compete for championships.

His first major event in the States should be in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the NBA Draft. After that he will likely make a brief stop in San Antonio to meet with the Spurs and the media. Then, he could make his summer league debut in Sacramento. The Spurs are among six teams that will play at the California Classic starting July 3.

The Sacramento Kings announced that Golden 1 Center will host the fifth annual California Classic Summer League. The Spurs will join the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat for two days of basketball on July 3 and July 5.

If for some reason Wembanyama does not play in the California Classic, then he will likely suit up in the much bigger Las Vegas Summer League starting July 7.

Wemby is currently in France playing in the LNB Pro A playoffs. His Metropolitans 92 lead ASVEL 2-0 in the best-of-five semifinals. Spurs great and Wemby supporter Tony Parker owns ASVEL.

The LNB Pro A Playoffs will conclude no later than June 20.