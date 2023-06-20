Where to watch the NBA Draft in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans will likely be glued to their TVs on Thursday evening for the 2023 NBA Draft, as the team has the No. 1 pick for the third time in franchise history.

The team has said it will pick French player Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to become the NBA’s newest superstar. The last time the Spurs were in this position, they selected the now-legendary Tim Duncan.

To celebrate the NBA Draft, there will be several watch parties around the Alamo City. From the AT&T Center to the Pearl to bars, here’s where you can watch the NBA Draft with fellow Spurs fans (this story will be updated as more parties are announced):

AT&T Center - The San Antonio Spurs will host an official NBA Draft watch party at their home base. While the event is free and open to the public, people will still need a ticket to get in. Seating will be based on first-come, first-served. Tickets are now available at Spurs.com/draft . The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the party will start at 6 p.m., and the draft broadcast will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be music by DJ Quake, games, giveaways and more. At 8:30 p.m., an afterparty will start at the ULTRA Club, where the E7 band will play. Parking will be free.

Burgerteca - The restaurant will host the Spurs Jesus’ 2023 Draft Watching Party from 6-9 p.m. It will include giveaways, free beer, mezcal tastings, Spurs-themed menu items and more. Burgerteca is located at 403 Blue Star.

The Dooryard - The bar, located at 4503 De Zavala Road, will give people 10% off their tab on Thursday if they show up in NBA gear. The party starts at around 7 p.m.

The Friendly Spot - The Southtown bar, located at 953 S. Alamo St., will show the NBA Draft on its “Friendly Tron,” a large LED TV. The watch party begins at 6 p.m.

Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak - The bar will not only have an NBA Draft watch party but also turtle races on Thursday. The bar is located at 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd.

Pearl - An NBA Draft watch party will take place from 6-10 p.m. under the Shade Structure, near the Boiler House.

The Roo Pub - The bar will have a draft watch party starting at 7 p.m. Specials include $1 drinks and The “Wemby” Burger, which includes French foie gras, black truffle sauce, Kobe beef and French onion strings. The Roo Pub is located at 19314 US 281 N.

