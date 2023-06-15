‘You’re officially a Texas boy’: Billboard on I-35 welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama may not officially be on the San Antonio Spurs just yet, but a billboard northeast of downtown is already welcoming him to the Alamo City.

Wembanyama, 19, is expected to be the number one overall selection in next Thursday’s NBA Draft and the San Antonio Spurs intend to make him the pick.

One San Antonio Spurs fan wasted little time in sharing his enthusiasm for the team’s soon-to-be newest player.

“Mike Dimes welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio. You’re officially a Texas boy,” the billboard says.

Mike Dimes, a rapper born in San Antonio, is releasing an album titled “Texas Boy” on Friday and is holding an album release at the Paper Tiger on Thursday. The billboard appears to have been put up in connection with that.

The billboard is located along Interstate 35 by the Salado Creek turnaround, not far from Brooke Army Medical Center.

Wembanyama presently is playing in the Pro A Finals and will play again on Thursday in an elimination game versus top-seeded Monaco. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in the Mets 92′ Game 2 loss, after scoring eight points on eight shots in Game 1. Down 0-2, Game 3 will be shown starting at 1:30 p.m. on the NBA App.

The San Antonio Spurs medical team has already been to France to visit with Wembanyama and ESPN and Draft Express reporter Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that “everything is on track for Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick.”

He was recently selected along with 18 others to attend the 2023 NBA draft and sit in the famous “green room.” He has yet to officially announce if he’ll attend.

Mike Dimes welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio with billboard on I-35. (KSAT)

READ MORE: