‘We’re going honking!’ Here’s why Spurs fans celebrate by honking their horns

SAN ANTONIO – “We’re going honking!”

Spurs fans know the drill, but if you’re new to San Antonio, you may be wondering why drivers flock to downtown streets — specifically Commerce — to celebrate big wins.

It’s a tradition that started in 1999, as the Spurs were headed to their first NBA Championship, with two other Spurs’ first-round draft picks — Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Anytime there is a major win, Spurs fans purposely create a traffic jam to honk and cheer.

And the Spurs snagging the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery (for the third time in franchise history) is a MAJOR win.

Spurs fans once again celebrated with joyous honking.

The Spurs have said they will draft French player Victor Wembanyama.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.

The love San Antonio has for the @spurs is undefeated. People are honking downtown because we got the #1 pick. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/z4LTtVExsj — dora 🌿 (@doratx) May 17, 2023

