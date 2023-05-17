San Antonio Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery, get No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against JDA Dijon at the Palais de Sports Jean-Michel Geoffroy in Dijon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, he played before a crowd of about 15,000 fans in Paris as part of his farewell tour before coming to the NBA. Wembanyama is about a week away from learning which team will be picking him in the NBA Draft. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

The results of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery have the chance to immediately change the trajectory for any of the league’s bottom five teams. For the first time in more than two decades, that group includes the Spurs. San Antonio entered Tuesday night in Chicago tied with the Rockets and Pistons for the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick at 14%.

The odds were in their favor. San Antonio will have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

One of the most dynamic and exciting basketball prospects in recent memory is up for grabs in this year’s draft class: 7-foot-3 French superstar Victor Wembanyama, who has dazzled opponents, teammates and NBA scouts with highlight-reel plays. He is the consensus top pick.

Here is the NBA Draft order for the top 14 selections as determined by Tuesday night’s draft lottery:

Pick Team 1 San Antonio 2 Charlotte 3 Portland 4 Houston 5 Detroit 6 Orlando 7 Indiana 8 Washington 9 Utah 10 Dallas 11 Orlando (traded from Chicago) 12 Oklahoma City 13 Toronto 14 New Orleans

The last time San Antonio won the draft lottery was in 1997, when they used the No. 1 overall pick to select franchise cornerstone and NBA legend Tim Duncan. With Duncan leading the way, the Spurs vaulted into the stratosphere of the NBA’s elite teams and won five NBA titles. San Antonio also won the draft lottery in 1987, and used that selection to take ‘The Admiral’ David Robinson. Robinson powered the Spurs’ offense and defense for the better part of two decades and cemented a lasting legacy here in the Alamo City by helping the franchise win its first two NBA titles alongside Duncan.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.