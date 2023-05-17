Twitter reacts to Spurs winning No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt, left, stands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after Tatum announced that the Spurs had won the first pick in the NBA draft, at the draft lottery in Chicago, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night in Chicago, securing French player Victor Wembanyama.

This is the third time in the franchise’s history that San Antonio holds the top overall pick, both of which hold Half of Fame titles.

Going into tonight’s lottery, the Spurs held a 14.0% chance to land the No. 1 pick, said officials in a press release.

One fan captured the moment the franchise-changing prospect was picked, sharing a video on Twitter. Fans are seen in the video at the Roo Pub after its owner announced it would pay everyone’s tab if the team landed the number one pick.

SPURS WIN

SPURS WIN

PANDEMONIUM

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 17, 2023

As the team beat the odds, many fans celebrated by welcoming Wembanyama and sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Mood for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/4jkNiJQrxd — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) May 17, 2023

Congratulations to our San Antonio @Spurs on getting the #1 pick in the NBA draft. Welcome to San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama! — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 17, 2023

Fans even continued a tradition of celebrating downtown, filling the streets with celebratory honking.

The love San Antonio has for the @spurs is undefeated. People are honking downtown because we got the #1 pick. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/z4LTtVExsj — dora 🌿 (@doratx) May 17, 2023

The Spurs will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft that will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.