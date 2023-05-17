68º

Twitter reacts to Spurs winning No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt, left, stands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after Tatum announced that the Spurs had won the first pick in the NBA draft, at the draft lottery in Chicago, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night in Chicago, securing French player Victor Wembanyama.

This is the third time in the franchise’s history that San Antonio holds the top overall pick, both of which hold Half of Fame titles.

Going into tonight’s lottery, the Spurs held a 14.0% chance to land the No. 1 pick, said officials in a press release.

One fan captured the moment the franchise-changing prospect was picked, sharing a video on Twitter. Fans are seen in the video at the Roo Pub after its owner announced it would pay everyone’s tab if the team landed the number one pick.

As the team beat the odds, many fans celebrated by welcoming Wembanyama and sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Fans even continued a tradition of celebrating downtown, filling the streets with celebratory honking.

The Spurs will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft that will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

