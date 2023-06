SAN ANTONIO – Can’t wait for Wemby? The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 22, and the San Antonio Spurs have the first overall pick.

The Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama, considered one of the best NBA prospects of all time, to be the newest player to don the Silver and Black jersey.

