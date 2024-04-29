Main lanes of I-10 East near Comfort shut down after multi-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Interstate 10 East near Comfort are currently shut down after a reported multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Transguide.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to Transguide, traffic is being forced to exit before US Highway 87 and then go through Comfort. There is also heavy fog in the area. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT FROM @KSATRJ: All main lanes of I-10 EAST near Comfort are closed due to crash involving several vehicles. Traffic is being forced to exit before US 87 and go through Comfort. There is also heavy fog in the area. pic.twitter.com/VKMA3Nz5BM — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) April 29, 2024

This is a developing story.

