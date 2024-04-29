75º
Main lanes of I-10 East near Comfort shut down after multi-vehicle crash

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Interstate 10 East near Comfort are currently shut down after a reported multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Transguide.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to Transguide, traffic is being forced to exit before US Highway 87 and then go through Comfort. There is also heavy fog in the area. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

