81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Few storms possible Thursday, some could be strong to severe

That will be followed by hot and humid weather this weekend

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Weather, Rain, Heat
Severe Storm Threat for Thursday (KSAT 2024)

After a gray morning with a few sprinkles and pockets of drizzle, a passing disturbance could spark up scattered storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. Minus a lingering storm on Friday, a drier stretch of weather takes over in the days ahead as temperatures quickly heat up. Here’s the latest:

KEY POINTS

  • Scattered rain & a few storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening
  • A few storms could be strong/severe, with hail and strong winds being the main concerns to monitor
  • A lingering, stray storm or two possible Friday
  • Turning dry and hot this weekend and next week -- highs in the upper 90s by Saturday

THURSDAY, MAY 16

  • A few showers develop by lunchtime, followed by a scattered storm chance in the afternoon and evening
  • Should a storm develop, it could become strong/severe, capable of hail and strong winds
  • Not everyone sees a storm, but something to watch!
  • Highs in the mid-80s
Scattered showers/a few storms possible this afternoon and evening

FRIDAY, MAY 17

  • An isolated, lingering storm or two possible Friday, with some clearing during the afternoon
  • Highs in the upper 80s/near 90 degrees

THIS WEEKEND (MAY 18-MAY 19)

  • A high pressure system approaches, allowing highs to quickly warm up as rain chances come down
  • Upper 90s expected this weekend and even into next week
  • Factor in the humidity, and heat indices could climb into the triple digits at times (especially next week) 🥵
A few storms possible Thursday, then clearing out and warming up quickly this weekend

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos