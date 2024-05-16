Few storms possible Thursday, some could be strong to severe

After a gray morning with a few sprinkles and pockets of drizzle, a passing disturbance could spark up scattered storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. Minus a lingering storm on Friday, a drier stretch of weather takes over in the days ahead as temperatures quickly heat up. Here’s the latest:
KEY POINTS
- Scattered rain & a few storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening
- A few storms could be strong/severe, with hail and strong winds being the main concerns to monitor
- A lingering, stray storm or two possible Friday
- Turning dry and hot this weekend and next week -- highs in the upper 90s by Saturday
THURSDAY, MAY 16
- A few showers develop by lunchtime, followed by a scattered storm chance in the afternoon and evening
- Should a storm develop, it could become strong/severe, capable of hail and strong winds
- Not everyone sees a storm, but something to watch!
- Highs in the mid-80s
FRIDAY, MAY 17
- An isolated, lingering storm or two possible Friday, with some clearing during the afternoon
- Highs in the upper 80s/near 90 degrees
THIS WEEKEND (MAY 18-MAY 19)
- A high pressure system approaches, allowing highs to quickly warm up as rain chances come down
- Upper 90s expected this weekend and even into next week
- Factor in the humidity, and heat indices could climb into the triple digits at times (especially next week) 🥵
