Reports: Spurs medical staff heads to France, meets with Wembanyama; Wemby selected for NBA’s green room

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama reacts during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs medical staff was sent to France to visit with 19-year-old basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be chosen by the team as the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft, reports say.

According to ESPN and Draft Express reporter Jonathan Givony, the team “dispatched medical staff to France to conduct due diligence, and with that successfully out of the way, everything is on track for Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick,” he said in a tweet.

The Spurs dispatched medical staff to France to conduct due diligence, and with that successfully out of the way, everything is on track for Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick and start restoring the proud franchise to relevance.



New mock on ESPN: https://t.co/P5kvDwokMf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 14, 2023

Wembanyama was recently selected along with 18 others to attend the 2023 NBA draft and sit in the famous “green room,” according to media reports. He has yet to officially announce if he’ll attend.

The green room is a seating section that is in front of the draft podium, where players and their families can sit and wait to hear their names called. The players chosen are those that can reasonably expect to be drafted.

An ESPN report said this year players will be allowed to invite ten people with them to sit at their individual tables, up from five in years past.

Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick were among the first group of invites, and then on Tuesday, Bilal Coulibaly of France, Cason Wallace, Nick Smith, Dereck Lively II, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, Jordan Hawkins and Keyonte George of Baylor were all announced. The league expects to invite four or five more players, the league said.

Wembanyama, currently playing in the Pro A Finals, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in the Mets 92′ Game 2 loss, after scoring only eight points on eight shots in Game 1. They currently trail top-seeded Monaco 0-2 in the series. Game 3 is on Thursday in a potential elimination game. It will be shown starting at 1:30 p.m. on the NBA App.

READ MORE: