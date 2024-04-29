Bexar County to spend $10M to build second animal shelter on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Back in April, the Bexar County Commissioner approved a proposal to extend the capacity of a new animal shelter that is already in the works.

The county has since approved an increase in cost to build an additional 48 kennels, bringing the proposal to $10 million, for a total of 96 kennels.

Andrea Guerrero, public health director for Bexar County said it’s a priority to tackle the dangerous dog problem, as it has become a public safety issue.

“It’s not really just to increase our capacity, but to create a facility that becomes a resource for the community as well,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said education, vaccination and microchipping programs that are already underway can also be expanded as well.

“Number one, it increases the health of the community because it creates safer neighborhoods. It creates a better environment for people to be active and outside,” she said. “And number two, it takes a more humane approach to how we care for animals as well, which is extremely important.”

The new plans for the increased capacity will be reviewed by the commissioner later this year, with a groundbreaking expected in early 2025. The ribbon-cutting is expected roughly 12 months after.

In the meantime, a free rabies vaccine and microchipping event will take place in Kirby on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bexar County Animal Facility, located at 5510 Duffek Drive.