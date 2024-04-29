Man, woman struck by Jeep in hit-and-run after leaving bar just east of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were struck by a Jeep in a hit-and-run crash after leaving a bar just east of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Austin Street, not far from Lamar Street and Interstate 37 on the city’s East Side.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were both walking from a bar and were hit by a black Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep failed to stop and render aid, police said. The driver has not been found.

The woman was checked out by EMS crews at the scene and is expected to be OK. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.