Ezekiel Elliott to rejoin Dallas Cowboys after agreeing to deal

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday, June 15, 2020, that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, FIle)

SAN ANTONIO – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to a reunion with the team following a single season with the New England Patriots, according to media reports.

NFL.com is reporting that Elliott will return pending a physical. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news early Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

Elliott, 28, in his lone season with the Patriots rushed for 642 yards on 182 carries, with just three touchdowns. His 3.5 yards per carry was the lowest of his career.

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Elliott was previously released by Dallas in the 2023 offseason after seven seasons with the team. He was the fourth selection overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his career, he’s rushed for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns.

He’ll join a Cowboys’ backfield that is in search of a true number one option and will be part of a depth chart that currently includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman. Previous starter Tony Pollard left after agreeing to terms with the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys chose not to address the position during this past weekend’s NFL Draft.

The general expectation is that the former two-time rushing champion will provide a veteran option at the position, while continuing be a threat in the red zone and an able pass protector for the passing game.