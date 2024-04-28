80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old child last seen in San Marcos

San Marcos police are searching for Joey Torres, 46, a suspect in connection with the abduction

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: AMBER Alert, San Marcos Police Department, Missing
A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for 2-year-old Legend Torres, San Marcos police said. They are also looking for 46-year-old Joey Torres in connection with the abduction. (San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old child from San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Legend Torres.

Recommended Videos

The child was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos at 1 p.m., according to the alert.

Legend is 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Legend since April 2021″ on it. He was wearing black shorts, black ankle socks, and blue and white Jordan hightops.

San Marcos police are also searching for Joey Torres, 46, a suspect in connection with the child’s abduction. Police said that he is armed.

Joey Torres is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and red and white Jordans.

Police said Joey Torres has visible tattoos on his neck, legs, the back of his head and earlobes.

Joey Torres is believed to be armed, police said. It is believed he is traveling toward the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

Legend is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Recommended Videos