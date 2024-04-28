AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old child last seen in San Marcos

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for 2-year-old Legend Torres, San Marcos police said. They are also looking for 46-year-old Joey Torres in connection with the abduction.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old child from San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Legend Torres.

The child was last seen Saturday in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos at 1 p.m., according to the alert.

Legend is 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Legend since April 2021″ on it. He was wearing black shorts, black ankle socks, and blue and white Jordan hightops.

San Marcos police are also searching for Joey Torres, 46, a suspect in connection with the child’s abduction. Police said that he is armed.

Joey Torres is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and red and white Jordans.

Police said Joey Torres has visible tattoos on his neck, legs, the back of his head and earlobes.

Joey Torres is believed to be armed, police said. It is believed he is traveling toward the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

Legend is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.