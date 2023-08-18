Canyon Lake is only half a foot away from lowest water level ever recorded

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Canyon Lake is inching closer to a historic low after two brutally hot and arid Texas summers.

The lake is roughly half a foot away from the lowest water elevation in its history as of Friday, according to Water Data for Texas.

Currently, Canyon Lake is 69.5% full with a recorded level of 893.25 feet. For comparison, the lowest lake elevation ever recorded occurred on Sept. 9, 2009, at 892.70 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

KSAT spoke with a representative of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday who said of the 23 boat ramps located around Canyon Lake, only four are currently open:

Boat Ramp 6 - located at 2078 Canyon Lake Drive with free access

Boat Ramp 17 - located at 401 Old Hancock Road with free access

Boat Ramp 18 - located on Canyon Park Road, requires a fee to access the park

Boat Ramp 21 - located at Potter’s Creek West with free access

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the entity that manages the dam that creates the Canyon Lake reservoir.

