Driver in custody after crash into utility pole on SE Side, police say

Crash happened before 5 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Utopia Lane crash into utility pole image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in police custody following a crash into a utility pole on the city’s Southeast Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Utopia Lane near Goliad Road, not far from Highway 37 and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries after he crashed his car into the utility pole. Live wires were seen on the ground.

Police said officers took the man into custody. It’s unclear what charges, if any, he now faces. His name and age have not been released.

CPS Energy has since been called in to work on the downed power lines.

The energy company is attempting to restore power to the area by 7 a.m.

This is a solo car crash. He hit a utility pole. There are live wires down on Utopia near Goliad. Police told me he had minor injuries. I just saw officers take him out of the ambulance in handcuffs and put him in the back of their car. This happened before 5am.

This may be causing a small power outage in this immediate area.

