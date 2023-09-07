San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years for fatal fentanyl distribution

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who initially pled guilty earlier this year to distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death, was sentenced Thursday in a federal court.

Patrick James Hall, 29, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for the October 2020 death of Isabella Render.

Render, 20, met Hall in a hotel room located near I-10, where Hall was selling the drug as blue pills disguised as oxycodone.

After Render took the drug and fell unconscious, Hall returned a missed call to her friend advising them that Render had overdosed and needed to be picked up.

Hall then left the hotel without calling for emergency services, a press release said.

Render’s friend called for emergency personnel, who pronounced Render dead after they arrived.

A toxicology report found that the amount of fentanyl in Render’s blood exceeded 24 times a fatal dose.

Hall was arrested in late November. Text messages found on his cell phone revealed that he was selling the pills to multiple people, even overdosing on them himself.

A grand jury indicted Hall on four counts relating to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

“Fentanyl has proven to be a very deadly drug that is being used to poison our communities and this sentence reinforces our position that those who traffic it will be held accountable for the harm they cause,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “My hope is that families of fentanyl victims—in this case, Isabella’s family—can see these sentences as progress and that they can find some measure of relief through our justice system.