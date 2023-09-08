Driver’s license offices to reopen Monday following week of upgrade problems

AUSTIN, Texas – Following a week-long closure caused by a system upgrade, driver’s license offices will reopen for regular business hours statewide on Monday. Online services will also be available.

The Texas Department of Public Safety began upgrading the DL system over the Labor Day weekend as part of its State-to-State implementation plan.

Offices were closed on Friday, Sept. 1, and were scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. But despite prior testing, a capacity issue caused by the upgrade overloaded the system and services became unavailable, DPS said in a press release.

DPS personnel worked around-the-clock to identify a variety of issues with the software and the amount of traffic brought on by the upgrade. Working with experts outside the department, DPS personnel addressed the issues in order to stabilize the system and slowly increase driver’s license transactions each day. Driver’s license employees remained stationed at offices statewide to accommodate walk-in customers whenever possible throughout the week, and on Friday morning, select Mega Centers reopened in North Texas.

“We understand the frustration the extended upgrade has caused to those customers who had their appointments canceled this week, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our customer service team is contacting impacted Texans via preferred email or phone to give them priority rebooking as quickly as possible,” DPS said.

Driver’s license offices will be extending hours in high-volume areas in order to accommodate rebooked appointments in the short-term. During this time, walk-in service will be very limited or unavailable at most locations in order to serve people who were impacted by the closure.

Anyone who had an appointment that was canceled between Sept. 5-8 and has not yet been rebooked is asked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance.