SAN ANTONIO – Mary Gomez, better know as “Ms. Mary”, recently celebrated 20 years as a Comal Independent School District after school care aide.

Gomez was gifted the “590″ award, for going the extra mile throughout her time with the school age child care program.

From getting her high school diploma at 41-years-old to retiring from her retail job at 61-years-old, Gomez shows students that retirement doesn’t have to mean it’s the end.

