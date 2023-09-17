Woman found with gunshot wounds to head after crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAPD responds to two-vehicle crash around 9:38 p.m. on September 17, 2023 near Buena Vista and Panuco Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after first responders found her with two gunshot wounds to the back of her head moments after crashing her car, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:38 p.m. Saturday near Buena Vista and Panuco Street.

Officers first believed the driver of an SUV had fled the scene but later found a woman in her 30s lying down inside the car.

Once taken out of the vehicle, EMS found two gunshot wounds to the back of her head.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators searched the area for shooting evidence but only found bullet holes through the back window and headrest.

Police at the scene said the other vehicle’s passengers were seen by EMS and released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.