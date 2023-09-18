Free, family-friendly Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The free and family-friendly Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will take flight once again this October in San Antonio.

Visitors can celebrate the monarch butterfly and other Texas pollinators with face painting, costumes, educational presentations, dancing, light gardening, a Dia de los Muertos altar and more.

There will be more than 30 educational partners to provide hands-on, nature-based experiences for children and adults.

The festival will take place at the Brackenridge Park pecan grove by the San Antonio Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Anyone planning to attend the festival can register for free online.

“The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival is unlike other festivals as it is thoughtfully curated and designed to fully immerse attendees into engaging educational experiences that spark joy, cultivate compassion, and create long-lasting memories,” festival organizers said.

Some of the immersive experiences for the 2023 festival include:

*Descriptions provided by festival organizers.