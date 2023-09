San Antonio police responded to a shooting on West Poplar Street near I-10.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to a shooting near West Poplar Street and the westbound lanes of I-10 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived to find a woman, 30, with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was found lying under the overpass, according to an SAPD sergeant.

EMS transported the woman to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, the sergeant said.

Investigators are still working to determine the woman’s identity.

SAPD’s Homicide unit is also on the scene.