SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair in San Antonio this October.

Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 11th anniversary at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Admission is free and open to the public.

KSAT will be airing a special broadcast of the festivities on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+ from 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 1.

There will be live music, dozens of altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on, workshops and a vendor market.

A dance, drum and puppet procession will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. An official entertainment lineup for Muertos Fest has not yet been released.

Previously, Muertos Fest was named one of the seven best fall festivals in the U.S. by National Geographic.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Muertos Fest this year.

Hemisfair is located at 630 Nueva Street.

Parking

Parking is expected to be very limited due to the number of visitors expected to attend the festival. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare, bike or walk when possible.

Downtown parking garages in the area from the city of San Antonio website include:

Convention Center Garage - 850 E. Commerce Street

Martinez Lot - S. Alamo and Martinez streets

S. Alamo Lot - 418 S. Alamo

Cesar Chavez GSA Lot - 700 E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Houston/Nolan Lot - Corner of E. Houston and Elm streets

Muertos Fest San Antonio (Muertos Fest)

Community altar

Part of the celebration of Día de los Muertos also includes altars, known as ofrendas. They’re a way for families to honor deceased loved ones and provide them with things they will need for their journey to return to the land of the living.

Photo submissions for a Community Altar will be available in the coming weeks.