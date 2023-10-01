80º
Man hospitalized after being shot in buttocks, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his buttocks overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Ute Street and Iroquois Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Although he initially refused treatment, the man was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the man was uncooperative and would not say who shot him or what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

