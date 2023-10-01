Man hospitalized after being shot in buttocks, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his buttocks overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Ute Street and Iroquois Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Although he initially refused treatment, the man was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the man was uncooperative and would not say who shot him or what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.