Man killed in late-night hit-and-run just south of downtown, police say

Incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead after a hit-and-run just south of downtown late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., near Interstate 35 and South Laredo Street.

According to police, someone driving by saw the man in the middle of the road with severe head trauma, lying under a bridge.

Police said that driver was able to stop traffic and call emergency crews. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say, earlier, someone hit the man with their vehicle and did not stop to help.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle.

