Man shot twice found on side of North Side road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found shot on the side of the road late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sahara Drive near San Pedro Avenue and Highway 281 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was found by a driver who then called it in.

Police said officers arrived to find the victim with two gunshot wounds, one to the leg and one to the chest.

The victim, however, was not cooperating with officers and would only tell them that he was shot and did explain how or why it happened.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.