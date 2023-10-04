Man arrested following fatal stabbing after initially telling police he wasn’t involved, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with murder after he admitted to a family member and a friend that he killed a man during a fight last month, according to San Antonio police.

Israel Cortez, 25, is accused of stabbing Robert Neaves, 25, on Sept. 14.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Cortez called 911 that morning and told officers that Neaves showed up at his house, beaten up and bloody with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics responded and transported Neaves to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Cortez denied being with Neaves before the incident.

That evening and the following day, police said, two people called the police and said Cortez admitted to stabbing Neaves during a fight.

The affidavit states that officers executed a search warrant at the house, where they found two knives and one had what appeared to be blood on the blade.

Investigators also spoke with a neighbor who said they saw Cortez and Neaves drinking beer outside the house at 3 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The neighbor also saw Cortez and Neaves pulling up in a vehicle at 7 a.m., about 30 minutes before Cortez called 911, the affidavit states.

A warrant for Cortez’s arrest was issued on Sept. 29 and he was arrested on Tuesday, records show. His bond is set at $200,000.

