Man arrested months after woman was found dead along Southeast Side road

Calaseo Merci Brown, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested two months after a woman was found dead in the grass along a Southeast Side road.

Calaseo Merci Brown, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

He is accused of killing Desiree Zaria Fisher, 24, who was found dead in the 5400 block of Southcross Ranch Road near Side Saddle Drive on Aug. 4.

Police found multiple shell casings near her body, but no identifying information, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officers said she had been in that position for an extended period of time.

Investigators spoke with multiple people who heard gunshots between the night of Aug. 3 and the morning of Aug. 4, but did not find someone who witnessed the shooting.

One person, however, said they saw two vehicles near the crime scene during the nighttime hours, the affidavit states.

The person said they heard gunshots fired from one of the vehicles toward the field, but they did not believe someone was hurt.

Detectives located surveillance footage of the interaction that appeared to show Brown in a white T-shirt.

The affidavit states that detectives later spoke with witnesses and acquaintances who believed Brown was a suspect.

One person said they heard Brown say, “I’m finna kill this b****” before the shooting occurred, the affidavit states. At least two people also said they saw Fisher and Brown in her red Mercedez-Benz before the shooting.

GPS data placed the Mercedez-Benz at the crime scene just after midnight on Aug. 4, the affidavit states.

Surveillance video, cell phone data and GPS data also placed Brown in the same locations as the Mercedez-Benz before and after the shooting.

Brown sold the Mercedez-Benz later in the day on Aug. 4.

Police said surveillance video also showed another vehicle, a black sedan, driving toward the crime scene. The driver of that car was not named in the affidavit and it is unclear if additional people will face charges in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believed Fisher and Brown were in a dating relationship, but a motive for the shooting was not revealed in the affidavit.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 28.

He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Read also: