Woman found dead along Southeast Side road identified

Authorities said she was shot multiple times

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was found dead alongside a Southeast Side road on Friday.

Authorities said Desiree Zaria Fisher, 24, was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Her cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death is homicide.

San Antonio police responded to reports of a “middle-aged woman not responding” on the side of South Cross Ranch Road and Side Saddle Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found Fisher in the tall grass along the road.

Her death is under investigation.

