‘I was just hoping the best for everybody,’ apartment resident says following shooting

A bullet also hit a water pipe, causing flooding inside a woman's apartment. No one was hit by the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO – Sleep may be hard to come by for a while for some people at a West Side apartment complex who were awakened by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police say someone with a rifle appeared to take aim at one unit, in particular, at the Westpond Apartments shortly before 4 a.m.

RELATED: Gunfire erupts at far West Side apartment complex; bullet hits water pipe, causes flooding

“Out of nowhere, it’s just, ‘Bang! Bang!,’” said Dylan Rios. “I jumped off my futon. I recognized the noise because of the gunshots and I just, kind of, (got) down.”

The noise, Rios said, was coming from outside his neighbor’s apartment in the 1900 block of Horal Street.

Before he knew it, he saw police swarming the complex.

“I saw them through the peephole, that they were putting tape all around the perimeter. Cameras were going off and investigations were happening. I was just hoping the best for everybody,” he said.

Police talk to a resident inside an apartment that was hit by gunfire. They say one bullet went through the wall of a room where a 9-year-old boy was sleeping. (KSAT 12 News)

As it turned out, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say at least one bullet also went through the wall of an apartment next to the one that was targeted. A nine-year-old boy asleep in that room also escaped injury, police said.

Investigators spoke with a woman who lives in the apartment that appeared to be targeted.

A preliminary report says she told police she was outside her apartment when a man approached and asked her to call her boyfriend back to that location.

The report says the woman refused, then soon after that someone began shooting.

One of the bullets also hit a water pipe, causing flooding inside her apartment.

The woman told police she was not sure who fired the shots but assumed it was the man who had approached, the report says.

Officers searched the area but did not find the shooter, who was described only as wearing a black hoodie.