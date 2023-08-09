90º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘I was just hoping the best for everybody,’ apartment resident says following shooting

Gunfire tears into 2 apartments, narrowly missing occupants

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Crime Fighters, West side, Shooting
A bullet also hit a water pipe, causing flooding inside a woman's apartment. No one was hit by the gunfire. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Sleep may be hard to come by for a while for some people at a West Side apartment complex who were awakened by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police say someone with a rifle appeared to take aim at one unit, in particular, at the Westpond Apartments shortly before 4 a.m.

RELATED: Gunfire erupts at far West Side apartment complex; bullet hits water pipe, causes flooding

“Out of nowhere, it’s just, ‘Bang! Bang!,’” said Dylan Rios. “I jumped off my futon. I recognized the noise because of the gunshots and I just, kind of, (got) down.”

The noise, Rios said, was coming from outside his neighbor’s apartment in the 1900 block of Horal Street.

Before he knew it, he saw police swarming the complex.

“I saw them through the peephole, that they were putting tape all around the perimeter. Cameras were going off and investigations were happening. I was just hoping the best for everybody,” he said.

Police talk to a resident inside an apartment that was hit by gunfire. They say one bullet went through the wall of a room where a 9-year-old boy was sleeping. (KSAT 12 News)

As it turned out, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say at least one bullet also went through the wall of an apartment next to the one that was targeted. A nine-year-old boy asleep in that room also escaped injury, police said.

Investigators spoke with a woman who lives in the apartment that appeared to be targeted.

A preliminary report says she told police she was outside her apartment when a man approached and asked her to call her boyfriend back to that location.

The report says the woman refused, then soon after that someone began shooting.

One of the bullets also hit a water pipe, causing flooding inside her apartment.

The woman told police she was not sure who fired the shots but assumed it was the man who had approached, the report says.

Officers searched the area but did not find the shooter, who was described only as wearing a black hoodie.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email