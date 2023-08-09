79º
Gunfire erupts at far West Side apartment complex; bullet hits water pipe, causes flooding

Despite close call, no one was injured in shooting

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents of a far West Side apartment complex barely avoided gunfire that came into their home early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Horal Street, not far from Hunt Lane and just outside Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a woman says she heard a knock at her door, opened it and saw a man she didn’t recognize. That’s when, police say, she shut the door and then suddenly someone started shooting into her apartment with a rifle.

Police said the gunfire missed both her and her two dogs. The bullets, however, also went into the apartment behind hers, tearing through a bedroom wall and also missing a child who was sleeping inside.

The bullets hit a water pipe on the original apartment, flooding it, police said. There were no reported injuries. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

SAPD says so far, no shooter is in custody. The investigation into the gunfire is ongoing.

