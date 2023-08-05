Investigation underway after woman found dead along Southeast Side roadway, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along a Southeast Side roadway Friday afternoon.

SAPD responded to reports of a “middle-aged woman not responding” just before 4:30 p.m. Friday on the side of South Cross Ranch Road and Side Saddle Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, believed to be in her 20s to 30s, in the tall grass along the road.

SAFD made the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Details about the woman’s cause and manner of death are unknown.

Her death is under investigation.