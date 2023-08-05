Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Loop 410, SAPD says

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and NE Loop 410 Friday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 5000 Block of IH 10 E WB at the NE Loop 410 SB on-ramp.

Police said a driver was speeding westbound onto the on-ramp when he failed to navigate a curve.

That’s when the driver went off the roadway and into a drainage ditch before striking a concrete bridge.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

SAPD said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.