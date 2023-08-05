SAPD: Man in critical condition after argument spills outside bar, leads to shooting

SAPD investigates shooting around 12:51 a.m. on August 5, 2023 at the intersection of Woodstone Way and Fountainwood Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds after a bar argument spilled outside and ended in gunfire, said San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 12:51 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Woodstone Way and Fountainwood Street.

Police said a man in his 40s was arguing with someone inside the bar when it spilled into the street and took a turn.

That’s when the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the man, striking him twice in the abdomen and once in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said SAPD.

Officers at the scene said the shooter fled on foot before their arrival.

SAPD searched the area but was unable to locate anyone.