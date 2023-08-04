Second woman sentenced in 2021 shooting death of man near downtown

(Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A second woman charged in connection to an April 2021 shooting at a convenience store near downtown was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

Maranda Garcia, 25, and Krystle McCord, 35, were arrested and charged for the shooting.

Garcia’s sentence was handed down as part of a plea deal in the 186th District Court.

McCord was also sentenced to 25 years in prison in July.

In April 2021, San Antonio police responded to a shooting at a Circle K in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue.

After arriving, police found Tommy Ray Tinner, 50, lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Tinner was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

SAPD said information gathered at the scene told them there was a disturbance at a nearby residence prior to gunshots being heard.

Garcia was located and detained at an apartment complex not far from the scene.

McCord was arrested two days later in connection with the shooting.