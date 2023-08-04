3 people struck by vehicles in 3-hour span while crossing streets across San Antonio

Two people were killed and one was injured after were struck by vehicles early Friday morning in separate incidents across San Antonio.

The incidents on the northeast, south and west sides of the city occurred between 4-7 a.m., police said. Each of the individuals were not crossing at crosswalks.

San Antonio police said just after 4 a.m. a witness called 911 to report a body on the frontage road of Loop 410, right after the Rittiman Road exit near the Butter Krust bakery.

A short time later, the driver who hit the person called 911 and said he hit a man who was walking in the middle of the access road, police said.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the driver initially didn’t pull over and stop to render aid until he was a couple blocks away. He then called 911.

SAPD said the driver is cooperating with police, and at this time traffic investigators are trying to determine if the driver’s response to the deadly incident will be considered as rendering aid.

The person who died, a man in his late 20s or 30s, was killed on impact, police said.

The second incident happened on the South Side just after 6 a.m. Police said a man riding a bike was struck by a driver on Pleasanton Road near Southwest Military Drive.

Police said the bicyclist was crossing in the middle of the street and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they believe he will be OK. The driver stopped to render aid and police said he won’t face any charges.

A third person was struck on the West Side at 6:20 a.m., as police say a man in his 60s was crossing West Commerce near South San Felipe.

A driver of a truck didn’t see the man crossing when he hit him. The man was not using a crosswalk and he died on impact. Police said the driver of the truck called 911 and stopped to render aid.

The driver will not be facing charges and is cooperating with traffic investigators.

The deadly morning comes several hours after a bicyclist being hit and killed by two vehicles on the West Side on Thursday evening. In that instance, a bicyclist was hit by someone driving a black pickup and then dragged into a Valero gas station parking lot by a following SUV.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of DWI, police said.