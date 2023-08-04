Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicles on city’s West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding his bicycle was killed when he was hit by two vehicles late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South General McMullen and Castroville Road, on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a man in his 70s was on his bike when he was hit by someone driving a black pickup.

That’s when, police say, the man was dragged into a Valero gas station parking lot by someone driving a white sport utility vehicle that was behind the pickup. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD the driver of the SUV was detained on suspicion of DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The man killed has not yet been identified. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.