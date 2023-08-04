Man hit by vehicle on Loop 410 access road on Northeast Side, dies at the scene

A man was hit and killed on the Loop 410 access road on the Northeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said that just after 4 a.m., a witness called 911 and said there was a man’s body on the northbound Loop 410 access road, after the Rittiman exit.

Shortly after, a driver called the police and said he hit someone in the area.

Authorities arrived and pronounced the man, believed to be in his late 20s-30s, dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with authorities. SAPD said they are investigating if how he responded to the situation would be considered stopping and rendering aid.

The access road is closed in the area as police investigate.

