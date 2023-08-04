79º
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle at South Side intersection

Driver stopped to render aid, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road intersection. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the South Side.

The incident happened after 6 a.m. Friday at the Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road intersection.

San Antonio police said a man riding a bicycle was crossing Pleasanton Road when a vehicle struck him.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to be OK, police said.

The driver stopped to render aid and will not be facing any charges at this time.

